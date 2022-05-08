Eastern Cape ANC beefs up security as conference temperature heats up

A tight ring of security has been cast over the ANC’s elective conference in the Eastern Cape ostensibly in attempts to avoid repeat scenes of five years ago when disgruntled delegates tossed chairs across the room.

The plenary venue was swarming with security guards on Sunday. It is unusual for the ANC to hire private security at its events.

Provincial head of communication Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has confirmed the extra security measures have been taken this time around to ensure the conference doesn’t denigrate into chaos.

She was also adamant that it will continue and complete its business as planned.

Ndabeni-Abrahams addressed journalists at the East London International Convention Centre just after a group of delegates supporting provincial chair contender Babalo Madikizela brought proceedings to a halt, singing and objecting to the adoption of the credentials report on Sunday afternoon.

“The conference is definitely going to take place,” she said.

“No delegate is going to pick up a chair. We have tightened security inside the plenary to make sure nobody does that.

“Nobody can pick up a chair and throw it at anyone but we are not saying people cannot be anarchic, as I said others are singing right now,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The 2017 conference was dubbed “the festival of chairs” by the then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.