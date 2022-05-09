Mmusi Maimane takes aim at Cyril Ramaphosa and his 'past' promises

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying if he had a music album its track list would consist of some of his responses to issues in SA.

Maimane, who joined in on the wave of music lovers reacting to US rapper Future's latest album, said Ramaphosa's stage name would be “Past”.

“The rapper named Past has delivered a new album. Tracks include 1. I am shocked. 2. 1 million jobs. 3. Government does not create jobs. 4. New dawn. 5. Shut up [John] Steenhuisen. 6. The coal will dry ft Pravin [Gordhan]. 7. Talk to Russia. 8. ANC comes first. 9. I am shocked remix,” joked Maimane.