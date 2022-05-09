Mmusi Maimane takes aim at Cyril Ramaphosa and his 'past' promises
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying if he had a music album its track list would consist of some of his responses to issues in SA.
Maimane, who joined in on the wave of music lovers reacting to US rapper Future's latest album, said Ramaphosa's stage name would be “Past”.
“The rapper named Past has delivered a new album. Tracks include 1. I am shocked. 2. 1 million jobs. 3. Government does not create jobs. 4. New dawn. 5. Shut up [John] Steenhuisen. 6. The coal will dry ft Pravin [Gordhan]. 7. Talk to Russia. 8. ANC comes first. 9. I am shocked remix,” joked Maimane.
Maimane's joke comes after he called out government for not having a vision and the will to fix things that are wrong in the country.
“This government does not have a vision and does not have the will to fix education, boost the economy and provide quality services to all. I encourage young people to get involved in politics at all levels. Register and research the issues. Let’s fix Mzansi,” said Maimane.
“One of the most important things everyone needs to understand is the ongoing fight for electoral reform. Parliament is not representing you, there is no accountability and there are low-quality engagements. We need to change this system before 2024.”
Earlier this year, One SA Movement proposed 10 interventions that could provide a stable foundation for progressive development in the education department:
- Drop the 30% pass mark for subjects.
- Introduce an independent education ombudsman.
- Raise salaries for teachers and curtail union power.
- Replace life orientation with mandatory skills subjects.
- Give pupils incentives during the academic year.
- Prioritise the primary phase of education.
- Implement tighter security at schools.
- Expand extended programmes for underperforming pupils.
- Reprioritise the budget for digital learning and infrastructure.
- Conduct a nationwide teacher skills audit.
The movement called for a different conversation about the state of the country's education system.
“Let us not be distracted by the department as we celebrate the individual accomplishments of our brilliant pupils who overcame a system that was stacked against them,” it said.
“Let us call for a new leadership team in our education department and begin to discuss ideas that can get this vital department back on track.
“With an annual cost of more than R280bn, with more than 24,000 schools under its supervision and with 13-million pupils in the system, we cannot afford anything but robust scrutiny of our education system. Our children deserve better and our nation cannot survive 27 more years of this miseducation.”
TimesLIVE
