Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa to change SA's non-aligned position on Russia, Ukraine war

DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned that the war between Russia and Ukraine is far from over and says he will pressure the ANC-led government to change its non-aligned position.

He made the remarks on Monday after returning from a six-day fact finding mission to Ukraine.

“This is a fight between good and evil and in such a fight you cannot sit on the fence, you have to choose and you have [to choose] the right side. The people I spoke to cannot fathom how SA’s government has taken the stance it has,” he said.

Regarding criticism of his trip, Steenhuisen said he wanted to get first-hand accounts from people and be able to speak on the issue from a position of authority.

He lauded the resilience and unity shown by Ukranians during the war.

“They stand united against a common enemy and have made it clear they will not compromise with this enemy. They will only negotiate when all aggression has stopped. And given that more and more weapons are pouring into Ukraine to bolster their resistance, this war looks far from over.