'This will truly be the winter of our discontent,' warns Steenhuisen amid Russia-Ukraine war

“This will truly be the winter of our discontent and when it arrives, Ukraine will be on everyone’s lips,” he said on Monday during a virtual media briefing.

Steenhuisen went on a six-day “fact finding mission” to Ukraine and has called on the ANC-led government to change its non-aligned position on the war at the UN general assembly.

Reflecting on his trip which had also received criticism, Steenhuisen said the war was far from over.

“The ripples of this war are only just starting to arrive on our shores, but they will soon be waves that will cause great suffering to ordinary South Africans and particularly to a sector of our society that cannot afford any further economic hardship.

“Sharp rises in staple products will hit all of us in the pocket, but for those who spend such a large portion of their monthly income on these basics the affect of this war will be unbearable.”

Quoting a Sunday Times story about the number of children dying of malnutrition in the country, Steenhuisen warned that “these families whose children go to bed starving every night and who have to share slices of bread or tiny amounts of watery porridge will be our victims of the war in Ukraine”.

“When global maize and oil prices spike even further, these are the people who will suffer. And many will die if we don’t step in with a plan to shield them from hunger.”