Voting continues at Eastern Cape ANC conference

Voting for officials at the ANC elective conference in the Eastern Cape continued on Monday morning after a lengthy delay over the adoption of credentials.

Conference delegates reached consensus after midnight to proceed with the elective aspect of the gathering, starting with the nomination of officials to fill five positions that will make up the top leadership in the province.

Nominations started and, as expected, Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela accepted the nomination for provincial chairperson.

Other names that met the threshold to be on the ballot for official positions included Lulama Ngcukayitobi and Terris Ntuthu for provincial secretary.

Xolile Nkompela and Mlungisi Mvoko were nominated for the position of deputy chairperson, and Helen Sauls-August and Weziwe Tikana for deputy secretary.

A name on the ballot for the treasurer position is Zolile Williams, who was nominated from the floor. He will go against Andile Lungisa, who also accepted the nomination.