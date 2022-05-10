Gordhan defends government's move to privatise cash-guzzling SAA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has defended the government’s decision to privatise SAA, saying it had become a drain on the fiscus having been continuously bailed out.

Gordhan, along with finance minister Enoch Godongwana, told the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the government had spent R49bn on SAA since 2006 in bailouts.

Also, the state-owned airline has not made profit since 2011.

These were some of the reasons justifying the government’s move to seek a strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium.

Takatso Consortium is in the process of buying a 51% stake in SAA, and will provide an initial cash injection of R3bn as soon as due diligence is completed.

It is expected that as majority shareholder the consortium will inject more cash into the business for operational costs.