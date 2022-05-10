Joe Phaahla warns shrinking health budget will affect services

With a R64.5bn budget allocated to the national department of health, minister Joe Phaahla says he is worried that the budget will be going down by 1.7% each year — before inflation is factored in.

Phaahla on Tuesday said this would potentially compromise SA’s already overburdened health system. He was presenting his 2022/23 budget in parliament.

In this financial year, the department’s major focus will be on the recovery of comprehensive health services countrywide, he said.

He said 86% of the budget, around R55bn, would be transferred to provinces as conditional grants to support various activities such as the HIV and Aids, TB and STT programmes, support for human resources including medical interns and community services doctors, and a significant allocation for infrastructure support.

“We are, however, concerned that in the medium term, the health budget will be going down by 1.7% each year, before even factoring in inflation, which cannot be good for health services in the country,” he said.