×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams promises better funding for small businesses

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
10 May 2022 - 19:40
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of small business development. File photo.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of small business development. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is promising better funding opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

Ndabeni-Abrahams told a mini plenary of the National Assembly on Tuesday how the finalisation of the funding policy by her department would open doors for funding of small businesses which often struggle to get funding from commercial banks.

She was presenting the budget for her department. 

“Our work here is aimed at reducing the prevailing credit gap estimated to be R346bn, honourable members. That is the gap in funding SMMEs in SA,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said the finalisation of the funding policy,  named South African SMMEs and Co-operatives Funding Policy, will create a seamless flow of funding from financiers to small enterprises.

China says it will step up support for economy, boosting markets

China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy, including its embattled internet platforms, as domestic Covid outbreaks and the Ukraine ...
Business Times
1 week ago

“Through the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) we will prioritise building a sustainable loan [scheme] through the expansion of credit and decreasing impairments. We are also building on the success we have had with credit guarantees which have been able to leverage additional monies from private banking and non-banking financial intermediaries.

“Here we will deliberate in building a sustainable, black-owned financial intermediary base. This is critical to our success,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said they wanted to speed up turnaround times for applications to SEFA, after receiving complaints.

“We are also undertaking measures to increase access to rural areas and townships through improving our visibility,” she said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was confident there will be equitable fund flow across provinces.

She said the R2bn Sefa funding allocated for the 2022/23 financial year will see at least R200m worth of funding disbursed to small businesses in each of the nine provinces. 

“[It will be] slightly more for the poorer rural provinces such as Limpopo, Free State, North West, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape. We are deliberate about redress and we can't apologise,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said the money was expected to support 84,831 SMMEs and co-operatives. It is also expected to help in the creation of 104,968 jobs.

READ MORE:

‘Bounce Back’ billions on offer​

A R15bn credit guarantee scheme to help small and medium businesses recover from the ravages of Covid-19, the July 2021 riots and recent flooding in ...
Business Times
1 week ago

JSE ringing in the changes to 'fund the future', says CEO Leila Fourie

The JSE has taken a broader approach to fundamentally support efficient and relevant capital formation as its primary focus, writes CEO Leila Fourie.
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  2. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  3. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics
  4. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  5. Big boost for Cyril as Eastern Cape backs him for second term Politics

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil