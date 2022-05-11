ANC in Johannesburg postpones its elective conference

The ANC in Johannesburg has postponed its regional elective conference scheduled for this weekend. The conference will be held at the end of May.

This comes after the regional task team failed to conclude all the disputes relating to the credentials of delegates.

Credentials relate to delegates eligible to attend and vote at the conference. These are usually a bone of contention at ANC conferences at national, provincial or regional levels.

The postponement also comes a day after one of the contenders for regional chair Mpho Moerane was involved in a car crash. He is said to be out of danger and recovering in hospital.

The regional task team on Tuesday decided to postpone the conference to May 27, 28 and 29 , its co-ordinator Dada Morero said.