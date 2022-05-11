Moerane family says former mayor well on his way to full recovery

TimesLIVE has seen images of Moerane's mangled Mercedes-Benz. The entire front of the vehicle was destroyed as the front tyres of the car appeared to have burst, leaving the car resting on its rims. The airbags were all deployed while the sunroof and the windows were smashed.

“Moerane is in good spirits, responding well to treatment, his condition has been stabilised and he is steadily moving towards full recovery. Doctors are still monitoring him and he will be discharged in no time,” family spokesperson Mike Maile said on Wednesday evening.

The family appealed to South Africans and Johannesburg residents to “keep on praying” for his speedy recovery as he gets stronger each day.

“We also strongly urge members of the media to avoid speculating about his condition and afford the Moerane family and medical professionals space as they continue to nurse him towards full recovery,” Maile said.

Maile said there was “no crisis” and that Moerane would soon be assuming his duties in the Johannesburg municipality and in the ANC in the region.

Moerane was expected to contest for the top position of chair in the Johannesburg regional conference initially scheduled for this weekend but since postponed.

It is now expected to take place at end of May.