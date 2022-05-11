×

Politics

SIU dealing with cases involving R75.1bn of public money

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
11 May 2022 - 14:31
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi told parliament on Wednesday his unit was dealing with cases involving R75.1bn of misused public money.

Addressing the justice and correctional service portfolio committee, Mothibi said the cases were being dealt with by the courts and Special Tribunal.

They also involved cases related to the looting of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) brought to light in 2020 when SA was under lockdown.

“The matters in the Special Tribunal emanating from [PPE] corruption investigations ... involve R2.2bn. There are about 119 cases valued at R12.8bn before the Special Tribunal,” said Mothiba.

The cases emanate from investigations carried out by his unit. A further 56 cases his unit was involved in were being heard in the high court.

“The rand value of the contracts to be set aside there is R62.3bn. Combined, we've got matters in the high court and in the Special Tribunal for processing and adjudication and recovery to the contract value of R75.1bn.

“We need to ensure that we gear up, we capacitate our civil litigation department, ensure that we process these matters as speedily as possible.

“We will develop a corruption risk management framework which we will pilot in some areas.”

His presentation showed that the number of proclamations signed for his unit to investigate increased by 122% between 2016 and 2022.

“We've got about 58 proclamations that we expect in this year. Forty-four are still in the processing stage between the department of justice and the presidency. So we are saying, with all of this, we expect about a 122% increase in our work,” said Mothibi. 

TimesLIVE

