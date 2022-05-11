×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | John Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa to keep to his promise to rebuild KZN after floods

11 May 2022 - 10:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen is going back to KwaZulu-Natal to assess the situation a month after the floods. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen is going back to KwaZulu-Natal to assess the situation a month after the floods. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to keep his promise and offer assistance to eThekwini residents a month after they were hit by devastating heavy rains and flooding in parts of the province.

Steenhuisen announced on Tuesday that he is in eThekwini to assess the progress since his visit weeks ago. He said the ad hoc committee appointed by parliament had not met and no headway has been made in assisting devastated communities.

“The eThekwini municipality’s executive committee hasn’t met for many weeks, which means they are not getting to grips with the crisis facing residents of Durban who are without water and sanitation and with broken infrastructure.

“The president made a lot of promises in parliament when we had the debate, but it turned out to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors,” said Steenhuisen.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said on Tuesday inspections at health facilities were complete.

She said R200m is required for infrastructure repairs at health facilities ravaged by floods. The MEC said these will be prioritised over planned maintenance projects that will be put on hold. 

“As a response to the floods and damage caused to our facilities, we’ve had to reprioritise certain projects, as instructed by Treasury. 

“We took a decision that planned maintenance and capital projects that have not reached tender stage this financial year will have to be halted. The funds originally allocated will be reprioritised and directed towards repairing damaged infrastructure. This is due to the fact that National Treasury has not allocated funding for the repairs at this stage,” said Simelane. 

Speaking after the ANC’s elective conference in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, Ramaphosa called on the party’s leaders to champion service delivery in their respective communities.

He said the recent floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West compounded difficulties faced by government, which seeks to rebuild the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | John Steenhuisen reports back on his Ukraine visit

Reporting back on his visit to war-torn Ukraine, DA leader John Steenhuisen gives his take on the implications of the war for the world, South ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa to change SA's non-aligned position on Russia, Ukraine war

DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned that the war between Russia and Ukraine is far from over and says he will put pressure on the ANC-led ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | 5 key points in John Steenhuisen’s report-back on Ukraine: 'Effects of the war will take years to overcome'

The opposition leader left SA for Kyiv last week to meet various leaders and embark on a fact-finding trip regarding the extent of the effects of the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  2. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  4. Big boost for Cyril as Eastern Cape backs him for second term Politics

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil