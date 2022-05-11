WATCH | John Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa to keep to his promise to rebuild KZN after floods

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to keep his promise and offer assistance to eThekwini residents a month after they were hit by devastating heavy rains and flooding in parts of the province.

Steenhuisen announced on Tuesday that he is in eThekwini to assess the progress since his visit weeks ago. He said the ad hoc committee appointed by parliament had not met and no headway has been made in assisting devastated communities.

“The eThekwini municipality’s executive committee hasn’t met for many weeks, which means they are not getting to grips with the crisis facing residents of Durban who are without water and sanitation and with broken infrastructure.

“The president made a lot of promises in parliament when we had the debate, but it turned out to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors,” said Steenhuisen.