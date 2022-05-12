Cabinet 'pleased' as SA reaches 50% adult vaccination milestone, says Gungubele

More than 50% of SA’s adult population in five provinces have had their Covid-19 jabs, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

“The cabinet is pleased that people continue to choose vaccination as their first line of defence against Covid-19 after statistics showed we have reached the milestone of more than 50% of adult vaccinations in five provinces,” he told media after a cabinet meeting earlier this week.

Cabinet, however, expressed concern at the spike in Covid-19 infections in some parts of SA. Previously, health minister Joe Phaahla warned that the country was headed for a fifth wave of infections but hoped it would be less severe than previous waves.

“The virus is still a threat and vaccination remains the most effective weapon to protect ourselves,” said Gungubele.

“Cabinet calls on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so to protect themselves and their loved ones. We should also all continue to adhere to Covid-19 prevention protocols, including wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth, washing hands with water and soap or using a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and keeping a safe social distance of at least one metre.”