DA gatvol at decision to stop paying R350 grants at the post office — here’s how it plans to fight it

The DA has threatened legal action over a decision to stop paying R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants at SA Post Office (Sapo) branches.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said the move was part of the post office’s efforts to alleviate long queues at its branches. Instead, beneficiaries will be able to collect their money from several supermarket chains countrywide.

The DA said the move will disadvantage millions of poor South Africans who rely on this grant to provide for their families by forcing them to incur unnecessary additional travel expenses to access this grant outside the communities they live in.

The party said it would write to communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, urging them to reverse the “senseless decision” by Sapo.

“The insistence by Sapo that its decision to stop paying the social relief grant at its branches will help 'alleviate long queues' is not good enough,” said the DA.

“At a time when the cost of living is at an all-time high, poor South Africans need their government to provide them with the relief they need to make ends meet, instead of suffocating them with additional expenses, all in pursuit of reducing long queues.”