×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA gatvol at decision to stop paying R350 grants at the post office — here’s how it plans to fight it

“The DA will leverage all the parliamentary channels to oppose this move and if needs be, we will pursue legal action,” said the party.

12 May 2022 - 09:11
Covid-19 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries queue outside a post office in East London. File photo.
Covid-19 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries queue outside a post office in East London. File photo.
Image: Sino Majangaza

The DA has threatened legal action over a decision to stop paying R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants at SA Post Office (Sapo) branches.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said the move was part of the post office’s efforts to alleviate long queues at its branches. Instead, beneficiaries will be able to collect their money from several supermarket chains countrywide.

The DA said the move will disadvantage millions of poor South Africans who rely on this grant to provide for their families by forcing them to incur unnecessary additional travel expenses to access this grant outside the communities they live in.

The party said it would write to communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, urging them to reverse the “senseless decision” by Sapo.

“The insistence by Sapo that its decision to stop paying the social relief grant at its branches will help 'alleviate long queues' is not good enough,” said the DA.

“At a time when the cost of living is at an all-time high, poor South Africans need their government to provide them with the relief they need to make ends meet, instead of suffocating them with additional expenses, all in pursuit of reducing long queues.”

SA Post Office will no longer pay R350 grants at it branches

The SA Post Office has stopped paying R350 SRD grants at its branches.
News
1 day ago

The DA said the long queues at post office branches are a result of the entity’s chronic inefficiency, shortage of staff and obsolete technological infrastructure and not because of the beneficiaries of the social relief grants.

“To blame those queues on the latter is to gaslight poor South Africans. The DA will leverage all the parliamentary channels to oppose this move and if need be, we will pursue legal action.”

Speaking on the decision, Kruger said R350 grant beneficiaries should now collect their grant at supermarkets.

“The application app now includes an option where beneficiaries can receive their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave merchant. The SA Post Office strongly advises beneficiaries to include this option,” said Kruger.

He said beneficiaries must have their mobile phone number to withdraw their grant at supermarkets.

“If you have already reapplied for your SRD grant, you can still select the option to collect your grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave. Log on to srd.sassa.gov.za and respond to the security SMS you receive on your phone. You can then include merchants in your application and submit the updated application.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

SA Post Office to investigate cashiers allegedly charging R350 grant recipients R50 to jump queues

Several recipients accused post office cashiers, allegedly working in cahoots with security guards, of charging them R50 to jump long queues to ...
News
2 days ago

Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries will only be paid next week

The SA Post Office urges beneficiaries to collect payments on stipulated dates in line with the ID number system which determines payment dates ...
News
1 week ago

All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, says Sassa

Sassa says all R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries who chose the “cash send” payment option have been paid.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  2. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  3. Big boost for Cyril as Eastern Cape backs him for second term Politics
  4. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil