Let's stop pointing fingers and fix Eskom, says Mabuza when asked about role of ANC in power utility's troubles

Deputy president David Mabuza on Thursday told the National Council of Provinces [NCOP] that placing the blame on the ANC government and the Eskom board will not solve the ongoing challenges faced by the power utility.

“This is not a way of running away from responsibility because the government of the day is the government of the ANC. But there are people who have been appointed in different positions in this power utility to do certain specific jobs.

“At a certain point these people that have been appointed have failed the government, but there is no use at pointing fingers at one another. Let us fix the problem,” said Mabuza.

He was responding to oral questions in his capacity as the chairperson of Eskom's political task team regarding progress made on correcting the design defects on newly built Medupi and Kusile power stations.

DA member Beyers Smit quizzed Mabuza about Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso's recent appearance before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts where she exonerated the utility and blamed its woes on the ANC.