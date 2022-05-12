Service delivery in sharp focus at David Mabuza’s NCOP sitting

Deputy President David Mabuza has told MPs that progress has been made in addressing service delivery issues in several municipalities.

Mabuza was responding to oral questions at the National Council of Provinces [NCOP] on Thursday relating to the interruption of services in KwaZulu-Natal after the devastating floods as well as issues affecting the Maluti-a-Phofung and Sol Plaaitjie municipalities.

On the devastating floods, Mabuza said a national integrated flood response and recovery plan had been developed.

The province was declared a national state of disaster on April 18.

“As part of the rapid response interventions, the national disaster management centre reported that, as of April 30, 8,096 people in KZN were being accommodated in 98 shelters.”

Much still needs to be done as many communities are still without water, he said.

“Government is conducting continuous technical assessments of costs to determine the extent of damage in affected areas that will determine medium- to long-term interventions,” he said.