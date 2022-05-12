End rolling blackouts, declare Eskom and electricity supply state of disaster: DA
Schedule to start at 11:15
12 May 2022 - 11:15
The DA will on Thursday announce its resolutions to end load-shedding.
“Fifteen years on and South Africans have been plunged into yet another round of blackouts. Enough is enough,” says the opposition party.
TimesLIVE
