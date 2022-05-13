Providing water to municipalities requires budget not slogans, Mchunu tells EFF

“The department is fiddling while the country is on the precipice of a water disaster. Without a bold plan to avert this water shortage disaster, the country will face a water crisis worse than the electricity disaster we are currently facing.”

Mchunu responded: “What makes the difference between the ANC and opposition parties like the EFF? It is that delivery of water to municipalities require budgets not slogans.

“It is regrettable that they reject the budget, yet point at challenges of water which require [a] budget. We are, however, wide awake to everything that everybody is complaining about — corruption, inefficiency — we agree that these must go.”

DA MP Leonard Basson questioned the quality of drinking water and called for Mchunu to introduce harsh penalties for those polluting water.

“Minister, we must now implement a 'polluter must pay' principle. SA’s water infrastructure is at risk of failure.”

Basson lauded strides made by Mchunu, though they were under the ANC-led government.

“You have your work cut out for you — but unfortunately, minister, your ANC government has dropped the ball and is not living up to the slogan that 'water is life and sanitation is dignity'. South Africans continue to suffer without water, not because of drought but because of corruption and mismanagement by this ANC government.”

The IFP expressed similar concerns as the EFF, slamming “half-baked” solutions proposed by Mchunu in response to the floods which ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.