We'll redouble efforts to resolve the energy crisis, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana

With ongoing challenges faced by power utility Eskom, stabilising the supply of electricity tops Operation Vulindlela’s five structural reform initiatives.

“Over the coming months we will redouble our efforts to resolve the energy crisis and ensure that the reforms facing implementation challenges access the support they need to progress,” said finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Friday.

Godongwana was speaking during a joint media briefing by the presidency and National Treasury to give an update on the progress made in the implementation of Operation Vulindlela in the first quarter of 2022.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the operation in October 2020 as part of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

“We are focusing on reforms in five key areas including achieving an adequate and reliable supply in the electricity sector, to achieve reduced costs and increase quality of digital communication in the telecommunications sector, achieve a sustainable water supply that meets the demand in the water sector, create competitive and efficient freight transport and system in the transport sector and to establish a visa system that attracts investment and skills.”