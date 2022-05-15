New leaders must deal with how to win back lost ground from IFP - ANC executive

Newly elected ANC leaders of Musa Dladla region in KwaZulu-Natal have an immediate task - deal with how to win back lost ground from IFP.

In the early hours of Sunday morning - Musa Cebekhulu was announced as regional chairperson. Phiwe Mhlongo won the position of deputy, Madanga Xulu is the regional secretary while Babhekile Mthembu won deputy secretary. The treasurer is Smanga Mgenge.

The ANC’s loss of King Cetshwayo district municipality in the past local government elections has became such an albatross on outgoing ANC chairperson’s neck, Mduduzi Mhlongo.

Mhlongo - who held the position of chairperson until the structure he led expired - lost his bid for re-election.

This time, he was being contested by his former deputy Thamebeka Mchunu and someone considered his replacement in his original slate Cebekhulu who eventually won.

Delegates who spoke to TimesLIVE ahead of the conference said the ANC had lost King Cetshwayo district municipality and has therefore lost confidence in Mhlongo to lead the region, a stark contrast to the ANC’s usual collective responsibility stance.