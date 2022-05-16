×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | Malema: Ramaphosa 'can go to hell' if he cannot be investigated

16 May 2022 - 14:56 By TIMESLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema says the removal of the public protector on the basis that her rulings were overturned in court is irrational. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says the removal of the public protector on the basis that her rulings were overturned in court is irrational. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema does not believe the removal of the public protector on the basis that her rulings were overturned in court is rational.

“You cannot fire a public protector for losing [court] cases.

“To even think that we must destroy [the] public protector for a questionable character like [President] Cyril [Ramaphosa]? We can’t do that even for Nelson Mandela,” Malema said

Malema addressed media on Monday and said the EFF was well on its way to 1-million members, as it now has more than 600,000 members.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Malema calls for ‘factional’ Zondo to be disciplined for saying Ramaphosa saved SA

EFF leader Julius Malema has added his voice to growing calls for chief justice Raymond Zondo to be held to account for suggesting President Cyril ...
Politics
3 hours ago

RECORDED | Julius Malema press conference

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Monday holding a media briefing at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg.
Politics
5 hours ago

Godrich Gardee’s touching moment to remember daughter Hillary

"We laid a wreath and lit a candle at the Guest House of Horror. They shot her at the back of the head here and in return, we came to give them ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  3. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  4. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics
  5. Saftu’s Vavi to face leadership challenge from deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case