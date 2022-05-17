×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

National Council of Provinces passes three bills

17 May 2022 - 21:56 By TimesLIVE
The National Council of Provinces on Tuesday passed three bills, including the Division of Revenue Bill, at its virtual plenary sitting on Tuesday. File photo.
The National Council of Provinces on Tuesday passed three bills, including the Division of Revenue Bill, at its virtual plenary sitting on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The National Council of Provinces passed three bills at its virtual plenary sitting on Tuesday.

The bills were the Division of Revenue Bill, the Employment Equity Amendment Bill and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill.

The Division of Revenue Bill was passed by the National Assembly in March and sent to the NCOP for consideration. The bill provides for equitable division of funds raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for a particular financial year.

It also determines each province’s fair share of the provincial share of revenue and any other allocations to provinces, local governments or municipalities from the national government’s revenue share.

The National Assembly passed the Employment Equity Amendment Bill and sent it to the NCOP for concurrence last September. The bill seeks to amend the Employment Equity Act of 1998, to empower the minister of employment and labour to determine sectoral numerical targets.

The numerical targets seek to ensure the equitable representation of suitably qualified people from designated groups (blacks, women and people with disabilities) at all occupational levels in the workforce.

The Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill was also passed by the National Assembly in September last year and sent to the NCOP for concurrence. The bill seeks to amend the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act of 1993 by amending and repealing specific definitions and sections.

The NCOP has passed the bill with proposed amendments. It will be sent back to the National Assembly for concurrence.

The other two bills will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for assent.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Service delivery in sharp focus at David Mabuza’s NCOP sitting

Deputy President David Mabuza has told MPs that progress has been made in addressing service delivery issues in several municipalities
Politics
5 days ago

Xolile George or nothing: parliament to pursue Salga boss, say sources

The problem is, he’s pricey, earning R5.8m in the financial year ending March 2020, 60% more than what’s on offer
Politics
1 week ago

Parliament establishes special committee to oversee flood relief & rebuilding

Parliament has established a special committee to oversee the implementation of flood relief measures and rebuilding in flood-devastated ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  3. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  4. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics
  5. Saftu’s Vavi to face leadership challenge from deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August