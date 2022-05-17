Ntshavheni, Ndabeni-Abrahams rack up R3.6m in hotel bills since 2019

Two ministers of communications and digital technologies and their deputies have spent a whopping R5m on accommodation in just three years.

This comprises a third of the department's expenditure on accommodation in the past two years.

Officials in the department spent more than R10m despite some of the work having been done virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and limits on travel and in-person meetings.

This is revealed in a parliamentary written reply from the department’s acting director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the current minister, and her deputy Philly Mapulane were appointed in their positions as part of a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August last year.

Previously, the positions were occupied by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her deputy Pinky Kekana from November 2018 to July last year.