×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

E-tolls still in limbo as Mbalula fails to announce final decision on their future

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
18 May 2022 - 17:30
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Supplied

Motorists who use Gauteng roads will have to wait even longer to hear a final decision on the future of E-tolls.

This as a year later, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has still not announced a decision on this despite a promise to do so in May 2021.

Mbalula promises solution to Gauteng e-tolls saga in two weeks

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has told parliament that the Gauteng e-tolls saga will finally be resolved in two weeks' time.
Politics
1 year ago

In his budget speech delivered to parliament on Wednesday, Mbalula told MPs that they were working closely with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to finalise outstanding matters relating to E-tolls.

In his budget, he said, R2.1bn was specifically allocated due to reduced tariffs for the Gauteng freeway improvement project.

Residents and motorists have in their thousands boycotted e-toll payments, with many opting not to buy the e-tag which allows the state to electronically collect toll fees.

Since 2019, both Mbalula and Gauteng premier David Makhura have been promising an imminent announcement on the way forward with E-tolls but it has not happened.

 

We are alive to the adverse impact the delay in making the final decision on E-tolls has on the Sanral balance sheet and its ability to raise capital for its catalytic projects. This is a matter cabinet has on its radar and a pronouncement will be made once the final decision has been taken,” said Mbalula.

He had, however, made a similar promise to the National Council of Provinces in May last year.

At the time, during a question-and-answer session a few weeks before his budget speech, Mbalula said an announcement on the matter would be made in two weeks and had said the announcement would be made before his budget speech. 

“It has taken longer than we would have liked. We thought by now we would have finalised but unfortunately it's a big decision. We are not working alone. We go back and forth with Treasury on these issues, and that's how it is,” Mbalula said in May 2021.

The long, drawn-out saga had seen Makhura and then finance minister Tito Mboweni clash over public statements by the former minister railing against nonpayment of E-tolls.

At the time, Mboweni told journalists at a press conference linked to his medium-term budget that E-tolls were not going anywhere.

“People must appreciate the service provided and just like they go to Pick n Pay to buy bread, they will pay for the use of this service,” Mboweni said back then. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mbalula again pushes back decision on E-tolls — to February budget speech

The scrapping of the controversial e-toll system will have massive financial implications on the transport department’s funding model, minister ...
News
5 months ago

Fikile Mbalula defends himself against e-toll comments backlash

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has distanced himself from claims that he said e-tolls in Gauteng cannot be scrapped.
Politics
7 months ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The state scored an e-toll own goal. Now it must play ball

Instead of wasting time trying to recoup what’s unrecoupable, it should use the gantries for much-needed traffic control
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

E-toll funding must be secured elsewhere, says the AA

Remarks by transport minister Fikile Mbalula that e-tolls will not be scrapped, and that an e-toll funding solution will be found, are disappointing ...
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  3. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  4. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics
  5. Saftu’s Vavi to face leadership challenge from deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August