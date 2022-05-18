Presidency welcomes sentencing of businessman, two former Ekurhuleni officials

Mphushomadi, who was a senior manager in the computer department, was also allegedly involved in awarding the tender and the ensuing fraud.

David and Singh were each sentenced to 15 years in jail for corruption and 10 years each for fraud. The sentences will run concurrently.

Mphushomadi was sentenced to a 10-year jail term — four of which were suspended — for money laundering.

Two entities that were used to commission the crime, Meropa Sechabeng represented by David, and Nanga Transport represented by Princes Dlongolo, wife of Mphushomadi, were each given a R600,000 fine, suspended for five years.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the sentences served as a deterrent to anyone involved in any form of corruption.

“The sentencing is a testament to President (Cyril) Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, which emphasised that government, guided by the national anti-corruption strategy, will take decisive steps to expose and punish corrupt activities and reform institutions to make them stronger and more transparent. Fighting corruption and promoting good governance is a fundamental priority of this administration,” Gungubele said.

He said public servants must be resolute in stamping out corruption and in creating a culture of service delivery and excellence.

“There is a lot of work being done by government and its partners to fight this scourge, and we are confident that we will see more convictions in corruption-related cases. We applaud the Special Investigating Unit and the judicial system for their sterling work,” Gungubele said.

The director of public prosecutions in Pretoria, Sibongile Mzinyathi, said he was pleased with the sentences and the collaboration of all law-enforcement agencies and institutions of justice in solving this matter.

“He thanks the partnership of the Special Investigating Unit, Hawks, Specialised Commercial Crime Unit and Asset Forfeiture Unit in ensuring that a conviction is secured and a sentence that fits the crime is delivered, including claiming stolen funds back to the state,” the National Prosecuting Authority's Lumka Mahanjana said.

Mahanjana said the three men's application for leave to appeal will be heard in court next Thursday.

TimesLIVE