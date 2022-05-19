Correctional services to save R163m as prisoners produce their own food, says Lamola

“The estimated cost savings as a result of implementing self-sufficiency initiatives in the department amount to R163m.”

Lamola said the department took a policy decision affirming that correctional services has to find means to self-sustain. The department has farms, land, dairies, bakeries, workshops and many other amenities which position it to survive without having to rely on government funding. So, it adopted an innovative way to save costs and efficiently use the allocated resources, he said.

“So far, self-sufficiency has set the department on the right course to save taxpayers money and position the department to have a restorative justice impact in communities,” said Lamola.

He said the savings will be invested back into the department and that the National Treasury had approved 100% retention of revenue generated through self-sufficiency.

He said they are planning to heighten production in the livestock and plant production farms and textile workshops and have invested in new machinery that will help in the mass production of uniforms for both inmates and officials.

“We are training inmates and officials to run production lines with our new machines. The target is simple — upskill inmates and increase our production capacity,” he said.

Transferring skills to inmates remained an important programme of the department, Lamola said.

“We want inmates, upon their release, to re-enter their communities with marketable skills and become productive citizens,” he added.

Lamola said during the 2021/22 financial year, 90% of sentenced offenders with correctional sentence plans completed correctional programmes.

He said offenders participated in long occupation skills programmes, short occupational skills programmes, TVET college programmes, general education and training, further education and training (FET) and the grade 12 national senior certificate.

The government has budgeted R87.2m for training of 5,480 offenders who will be provided with needs-based skills development opportunities as part of their rehabilitation.

The department is looking at covering more ground through its in-house built programme and it is already repairing tower posts to augment its security infrastructure. The in-house built programme will also be covering the construction of community corrections offices, said Lamola.

The correctional services budget for the 2022/23 financial year is R26.1bn with R15.2bn for incarceration, R 4.6bn for administration, R2.6bn for care, R2.3bn for rehabilitation and R1.2bn for social reintegration.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.