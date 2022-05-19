Interim structures can fully participate in regional, provincial conferences: ANC

The ANC has mandated treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to develop guidelines on the composition of interim structures in regions and provinces.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) decided interim structures must form part of voting delegates in the ongoing regional and provincial conferences.

This has been a sticking point in the conferences and almost led to a collapse of the eThekwini conference in KwaZulu-Natal.

The adoption of credentials saw the conference being delayed by more than 24 hours, with delegates supporting Zandile Gumede arguing against members of regional interim structures becoming voting delegates.

After much back-and-forth and the possibility of the conference collapsing, it was decided they should not vote to allow the conference to continue. Gumede was elected as chair.

The ANC national working committee (NWC) on Monday reaffirmed that members of any interim structures have the right to fully participate in conferences.