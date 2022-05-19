Mantashe has all but admitted defeat on the fuel price hikes

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has all but admitted defeat in the government's fight against rising fuel prices.

Delivering his department's budget in parliament on Thursday, amid news of an impending hefty fuel price hike next month, Mantashe placed the blame on “global events” and high US interest rates.

The price of crude oil has gone up to $100 a barrel, pushing up prices of petrol significantly. The oil price has been on the rise since sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, leading to the South African government intervening to ease the burden on consumers.

“In partnership with the minister of finance we have introduced mitigating measures to contain the rise of fuel prices. However, due to global events, pushing the prices above $100 per barrel [of crude oil] and high US interest rates, fuel prices are set to rise again,” said Mantashe.