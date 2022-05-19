×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m monumental flag under review

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 May 2022 - 08:35
The plan by the ministry of sport, arts and culture to spend R22m on a 'monumental' flag is under review.
The plan by the ministry of sport, arts and culture to spend R22m on a 'monumental' flag is under review.
Image: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s plan to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag is under review.

The ministry on Thursday announced that Mthethwa had directed his department to review the process related to the flag in its totality after widespread criticism.

“Over the past few days the minister of sport, arts and culture has followed and taken note of public discourse that has unfolded in respect of the envisaged monumental flag. The diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of our country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity. It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion which is an active citizenry.

“In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the minister of sport, arts and culture has directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality,” the ministry said in a statement.

The department is entrusted with the mandate to transform SA’s heritage landscape by building monuments, memorials, museums, changing colonial and apartheid names as well as the overarching injunction heal the divisions of the past.

“It does so informed by national aspirations and international best practice which appreciates that heritage is among the bedrock of value systems that must drive national pride, social cohesiveness and unity. The World Heritage Convention makes the point that cultural and natural heritage is not only an irreplaceable source of identity and inspiration, but also a key driving force for sustainable development.

“In striving to transform the cultural and heritage landscape of our democratic society, the department will continue to be driven by the pursuit of the socioeconomic dividend for the country, as well as the historical, symbolic, spiritual and aesthetic values and identity of a democratic SA and its people. As we pursue this path, it is hoped that discourse will reflect deeper around these factors,” the ministry explained.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag

"They were not flags! They were not vanity projects in a struggling economy of mass youth unemployment caused by a thieving government!," said Marawa.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Pointless, senseless, ridiculous: Cosatu slams Mthethwa’s R22m flag

"This is an insult to workers and South Africans in general. The same department failed to pay thousands of struggling artists, musicians and sports ...
News
1 day ago

‘You have no clue what you’re doing’ — Bonang lashes out at Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag

TV personality Penny Lebyane offered a different view, saying "hating the minister can't be the reason creatives don't commit to fixing their ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  3. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  4. Saftu’s Vavi to face leadership challenge from deputy Politics
  5. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August