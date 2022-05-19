Ramaphosa congratulates media veteran Leanne Manas after she's awarded French National Order of Merit

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday congratulated SABC TV veteran broadcaster Leanne Manas on being awarded the Knight of the French National Order of Merit for her contribution to the media industry.

Ramaphosa took to Twitter to say: “Warmest congratulations to @LeanneManas on being honoured as a Knight of the French National Order of Merit for her immense contribution to journalism, media and charitable causes. We look forward to many more informative and inspirational mornings with you and your team.”