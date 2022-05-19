Ramaphosa congratulates media veteran Leanne Manas after she's awarded French National Order of Merit
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday congratulated SABC TV veteran broadcaster Leanne Manas on being awarded the Knight of the French National Order of Merit for her contribution to the media industry.
Ramaphosa took to Twitter to say: “Warmest congratulations to @LeanneManas on being honoured as a Knight of the French National Order of Merit for her immense contribution to journalism, media and charitable causes. We look forward to many more informative and inspirational mornings with you and your team.”
Warmest congratulations to @LeanneManas on being honoured as a Knight of the French National Order of Merit for her immense contribution to journalism, media and charitable causes. We look forward to many more informative and inspirational mornings with you and your team. pic.twitter.com/oWBgIcWhtp— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 19, 2022
French ambassador to SA Aurélien Lechevallier said Manas was also recognised for her “humanitarian work with refugees”.
Manas was bestowed with the honour during a ceremony on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron at the French embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday. The media veteran took to her own social media pages to pay tribute to her co-host, Vuyo Mbuli, who died on this day nine years ago, saying he would have been proud of her.
You would’ve been very proud my friend. 9 years today and I still miss you so much 🙏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AY08qlTtl5— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) May 19, 2022
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.