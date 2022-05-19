×

Politics

SA saves millions on closure of 10 diplomatic missions abroad

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 May 2022 - 11:36
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said the expected savings for the 2022/2023 financial year was more than R161m. File photo.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said the expected savings for the 2022/2023 financial year was more than R161m. File photo.
Image: EDUARDO MUNOZ

SA has saved millions of rand by closing 10 diplomatic missions across the world. 

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said in reply to a parliamentary question that the missions were closed last year.

They were the SA representative office in Minsk (Belarus), embassies in the Holy See (The Vatican), Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago), Helsinki (Finland), Muscat (Oman), Bucharest (Romania), and Lima (Peru), the consulates-general in Chicago (US) and Milan (Italy), and the high commission in Suva (Fiji).

Pandor said the expected savings for 2022/2023 was more than R161m.

“The process of closure of these diplomatic missions included political engagements with the host countries as well as official diplomatic communication and facilitation of the change of diplomatic and civic, immigration and consular accreditation to new non-resident countries.

“Formal requests for non-residential accreditation and concurrence were submitted to 25 countries and organisations, which all have their own internal processes and procedures pertaining to accreditation. The finalisation of non-residential accreditation of seven countries is still in process.”

