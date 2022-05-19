×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | KZN premier Sihle Zikalala gives update on flood disaster

Scheduled for 11am

19 May 2022 - 11:47 By TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is giving an update on the recent flood disaster in the province after a provincial cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Government denies allegations National Treasury is refusing to release funds to rebuild KZN after flooding

Spokesperson Phumla Williams said the allegations are malicious and work is underway by government to help communities rebuild.
News
1 day ago

State-owned land identified in KZN for resettlement of families affected by floods: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is mobilising all available resources to help provinces affected by the deadly floods last month as ...
Politics
3 days ago

Sapref continues contaminant cleanup a month after KZN floods

SA's largest crude oil refinery Sapref is forging ahead with its cleanup of contaminants that washed up onto beaches close to the south Durban site ...
News
2 days ago

ActionSA donates water tanks in KZN areas without supply

Residents of Tongaat and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal received much-needed water tanks after going a month without water supply.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  3. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  4. Saftu’s Vavi to face leadership challenge from deputy Politics
  5. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August