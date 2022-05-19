×

Politics

'We were praying for his recovery': Tributes pour in for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane

19 May 2022 - 08:49
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane died a week after he was involved in a car accident.
Image: File / Misha Jordaan

Tributes have poured in for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.

The ANC leader died on Wednesday, a week after being in a car crash. He had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital where he remained unconscious until his death.

Moerane was brought in to fill Jolidee Matongo’s position after the latter’s death in a car accident in September 2021. 

He occupied the mayoral seat until last year’s local government elections, which saw the ANC lose the metro to the DA. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Moerane’s leadership in the metro and within the ANC.

“This is a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation, as we mourn the passing of a vibrant, young leader. Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the ANC, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres,” said Ramaphosa.

Many, including current Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, have conveyed heartfelt condolences to Moerane’s family.

