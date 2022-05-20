More sabotage at Eskom's plants - Gordhan confirms incident at Hendrina

“These are what engineers call single points of failure. In other words, if there is a problem with these bars and cables you cannot connect this unit — which is ready for connection and to supply power — to the grid. And these, among other revelations that have occurred over the past few days, the corruption with the supplier of oil, the cable that was cut at another power station a few days ago, these are all directly related to the load-shedding that we experienced today over and above other operational issues.”

He said corruption, disruption and sabotage must be combated, whether they are from within SOEs or from “counter-revolutionary quarters” and criminals outside SOEs.

Eskom on Thursday confirmed that sabotage, most likely by its own employees, was behind the breakdowns at the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga this week.

The power utility confirmed that a cable was severed at Tutuka while the power station was finalising preparations to return unit 5 to service.

“The damage to the cable had the effect of delaying the unit’s return to service by three days, as it took some time to locate the fault.”

TimesLIVE could not immediately reach Eskom for comment. The story will be updated soon.

TimesLIVE

