Ramaphosa takes imbizo to Mpumalanga
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to spend the day with communities from Carolina and surrounding towns in Mpumalanga to listen to their concerns over service delivery issues in the province.
Ramaphosa began his countrywide presidential imbizo roadshow in March this year, canvassing communities in North West and Free State as part of government’s district development model (DDM).
This time he will lend his ear to the Gert Sibande district municipality.
The aim of the imbizo is to intensively engage communities, bringing together local, provincial and national government in a bid to have a streamlined approach to resolve service delivery issues.
The imbizo is the first of its kind under Ramaphosa’s administration.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will on Friday undertake an oversight visit to Carolina, Mpumalanga, to assess service delivery progress as part of the #PresidentialImbizo series under the theme "#LeaveNoOneBehind" - https://t.co/NFYtILA7aU pic.twitter.com/ru9oV1gqdX— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 19, 2022
Previously, Ramaphosa and his government were confronted by angry and frustrated community members who complained about the poor state of their towns. They raised issues such as roads riddled with potholes, lack of municipal services, unemployment, the influx of foreign nationals and the lack of descent housing, among many other issues.
Much of the same is expected when Ramaphosa arrives in Mpumalanga. Government has promised communities it would ensure it will return to resolve the matters raised.
On previous occasions, the chosen municipalities used the occasion to make a good impression on Ramaphosa by sprucing up the towns ahead of his visit. Some filled potholes, cut verges and cleaned roads due to be used by Ramaphosa on the week of the visit.
Friday’s imbizo will commence with a presidential DDM business engagement at the Dutch Reformed Church in Carolina at 8am.
Thereafter Ramaphosa and his ministers will proceed to the Silobela Stadium in Carolina where communities will engage with government.
