Ramaphosa takes imbizo to Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to spend the day with communities from Carolina and surrounding towns in Mpumalanga to listen to their concerns over service delivery issues in the province.

Ramaphosa began his countrywide presidential imbizo roadshow in March this year, canvassing communities in North West and Free State as part of government’s district development model (DDM).

This time he will lend his ear to the Gert Sibande district municipality.

The aim of the imbizo is to intensively engage communities, bringing together local, provincial and national government in a bid to have a streamlined approach to resolve service delivery issues.

The imbizo is the first of its kind under Ramaphosa’s administration.