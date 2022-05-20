×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa takes imbizo to Mpumalanga

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
20 May 2022 - 06:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa will spend Friday in Mpumalanga listening to community concerns about service delivery issues. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will spend Friday in Mpumalanga listening to community concerns about service delivery issues. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to spend the day with communities from Carolina and surrounding towns in Mpumalanga to listen to their concerns over service delivery issues in the province.

Ramaphosa began his countrywide presidential imbizo roadshow in March this year, canvassing communities in North West and Free State as part of government’s district development model (DDM).

This time he will lend his ear to the Gert Sibande district municipality.

The aim of the imbizo is to intensively engage communities, bringing together local, provincial and national government in a bid to have a streamlined approach to resolve service delivery issues.

The imbizo is the first of its kind under Ramaphosa’s administration.

Previously, Ramaphosa and his government were confronted by angry and frustrated community members who complained about the poor state of their towns. They raised issues such as roads riddled with potholes, lack of municipal services, unemployment, the influx of foreign nationals and the lack of descent housing, among many other issues.

Much of the same is expected when Ramaphosa arrives in Mpumalanga. Government has promised communities it would ensure it will return to resolve the matters raised.

On previous occasions, the chosen municipalities used the occasion to make a good impression on Ramaphosa by sprucing up the towns ahead of his visit. Some filled potholes, cut verges and cleaned roads due to be used by Ramaphosa on the week of the visit.

Friday’s imbizo will commence with a presidential DDM business engagement at the Dutch Reformed Church in Carolina at 8am.

Thereafter Ramaphosa and his ministers will proceed to the Silobela Stadium in Carolina where communities will engage with government.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Presidential imbizo promises a government that is close to its people

After hours of listening, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked his ministers to respond to the more than 30 concerns raised during the session.
Politics
2 months ago

Police move in to control crowd as Ramaphosa imbizo turns unruly

Saturday's inaugural presidential imbizo almost descended into chaos as scores of North West community members demanded to speak to President Cyril ...
Politics
2 months ago

IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng for North West imbizo

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the North West on Saturday morning to meet residents
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  4. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  5. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student