ANC briefing on policy documents
20 May 2022 - 09:32
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is briefing the media on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is briefing the media on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.