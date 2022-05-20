WATCH LIVE | Presidential imbizo in Carolina, Mpumalanga
Scheduled for 10am
20 May 2022 - 10:58
The third presidential imbizo of the year follows the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in which he committed to engage with citizens.
TimesLIVE
