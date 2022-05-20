×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Presidential imbizo in Carolina, Mpumalanga

Scheduled for 10am

20 May 2022 - 10:58 By TimesLIVE

The third presidential imbizo of the year follows the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in which he committed to engage with citizens.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

Ramaphosa takes imbizo to Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to spend the day with communities from Carolina and surrounding towns in Mpumalanga to listen to ...
Politics
5 hours ago

‘It isn’t true we have nothing to show after 28 years’, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Rampahosa on Thursday evening defended government’s efforts to eradicate poverty, unemployment and inequality, saying “It’s not true ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Business must take responsibility for its role in state capture, says Ramaphosa

State capture weakened government and black economic empowerment, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
4 hours ago

Chuckling Ramaphosa says he advised a panicked Nathi Mthethwa to ‘cancel that (flag) thing’

When a panicking sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa called President Cyril Ramaphosa for advice on how to handle SA’s reaction to the ...
Politics
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  4. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  5. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...