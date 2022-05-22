'I am not a thief, I am not a criminal' — DA provincial speaker
“I am not a thief, I am not a criminal — my record of public service speaks for itself.”
This was Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela's response on Sunday to fraud and corruption allegations made against him.
The allegations, according to the DA, relate to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims. The party has asked the Hawks to investigate the allegations.
On Sunday, Mnqasela held a media briefing during which he denied any wrongdoing but welcomed any investigation into his conduct.
“The revelations by the DA to say to the Hawks 'please investigate the speaker [because] we have a litany of charges against the speaker', I welcome them. I welcome them against the background that nobody is above the law and nobody must be treated in a special way.
“Everybody must be subjected to the rule of law and our courts are there to exercise that,” he said.
Sunday Times reported that Mnqasela was asked to resign after allegations by whistle-blowers related to his travel claims, while he is also said to be under investigation for his alleged failure to declare a family trust.
The DA said on Wednesday the whistle-blowers had made protected disclosures with documentary evidence.
While Mnqasela said he believes in the principle that all facts must be put on the table before any judgment is passed, he also suggested a political fallout within the DA might be behind allegations against him.
“As a politician I am not naive to the reality that there are politics and there is law and there are systems.
“I pray and hope there is no malfeasance that borders on the line of fractional battles because I wouldn't want to see party politics being used in any way to deal with MPs when we have systems in parliament to deal with matters of behaviour of members.
“I do pray and hope that I will be treated with respect, that my rights will be protected, that my family will be protected and their rights will be protected,” he said.
The investigations against Mnqasela come after he instituted a probe into his deputy, Beverly Schafer, who was investigated after a report about her extended use of a state car which she previously used as the MEC of economic opportunities.
Sunday Times reported that according to party insiders, the move to report Mnqasela to the Hawks came only because he refused to step down. Sources close to Mnqasela alleged he was asked to resign by the DA’s caucus leader Alan Winde this week.
The DA confirmed he had been asked to resign as speaker.
Referring to the meeting where the request was made, Mnqasela suggested it was an ambush as he had requested to meet the premier but found members of the DA federal legal commission (FLC) also present.
“I had a meeting with the premier on Thursday and I requested the meeting because as a speaker I meet with the premier from time to time — as the head of government himself and me as a head of parliament.
“When I arrived at the meeting I saw three other members of the party present. It was a very abnormal meeting — [this is] what I told the premier and the DA members present including chairperson of the FLC Glynnis Breytenbach,” he said.
Mnqasela said he asked Winde and the FLC team present at the meeting to follow due process.
“Parliament has a conduct committee that deals with issues of ethics and other independent agencies. I am happy they referred this to the Hawks — and hopefully the Hawks will execute their mandate.
“That must be done to ensure no stone is left unturned. I am not a thief, I am not a criminal — my record of public service speaks for itself and I will subject myself to all arms, agencies and court systems,” Mnqasela explained.
He said however he could not be found guilty based on the word of the “alleged” whistle-blowers.
“This has been extremely embarrassing, and completely disheartening and painful — to see the names that I have been called. But I do know in the end I will be vindicated because I have done no wrong.
“I cannot be found guilty based on someone saying I did something — the whistle-blowers' rights and my rights must be protected, this is democratic SA, not an apartheid government,” he added.
