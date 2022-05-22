'I am not a thief, I am not a criminal' — DA provincial speaker

“I am not a thief, I am not a criminal — my record of public service speaks for itself.”

This was Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela's response on Sunday to fraud and corruption allegations made against him.

The allegations, according to the DA, relate to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims. The party has asked the Hawks to investigate the allegations.

On Sunday, Mnqasela held a media briefing during which he denied any wrongdoing but welcomed any investigation into his conduct.

“The revelations by the DA to say to the Hawks 'please investigate the speaker [because] we have a litany of charges against the speaker', I welcome them. I welcome them against the background that nobody is above the law and nobody must be treated in a special way.

“Everybody must be subjected to the rule of law and our courts are there to exercise that,” he said.

Sunday Times reported that Mnqasela was asked to resign after allegations by whistle-blowers related to his travel claims, while he is also said to be under investigation for his alleged failure to declare a family trust.

The DA said on Wednesday the whistle-blowers had made protected disclosures with documentary evidence.