WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane
22 May 2022 - 09:00
The funeral service of former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane is on Sunday being held in Alexandra, north of Gauteng.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy. Moerane died in hospital on Wednesday after suffering injuries from a car crash.
