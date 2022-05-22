×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane

22 May 2022 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE

The funeral service of former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane is on Sunday being held in Alexandra, north of Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy. Moerane died in hospital on Wednesday after suffering injuries from a car crash.

READ MORE:

'We were praying for his recovery': Tributes pour in for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane

"I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Fikile, and four children, as well as his political home, the ANC."
Politics
3 days ago

We will miss Mpho Moerane’s contributions to the ANC, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened by the death of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane who died on Wednesday evening.
News
3 days ago

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died, his family confirmed on Wednesday
News
3 days ago
