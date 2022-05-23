'I am not going to repeat mistakes of state capture': Mbalula says he's being asked to 'do things in the dark'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says he won’t give in to pressure from “tenderpreneurs” and repeat the “mistakes” which led to state capture.

Addressing the media with the SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) on the cancellation of tenders worth R17.4bn, Mbalula said he was approached by entrepreneurs asking him to do “things in the dark, things which were condemned in the state capture report”.

“I will not do it because I owe them nothing. I am a free soul. I am not owned by anybody. And I am not going to repeat the mistakes we were not only warned [about] but have landed us, as the country, in trouble through the Zondo commission, which laid [down] the law very clear on what happened. We can’t go back there.”

DispatchLIVE reported last week that angry businesspeople were threatening to take Sanral to court over financial losses after the announcement that a tender to construct the Mtentu mega-bridge, among other projects, would be cancelled.

Mbalula said he had no role in the procurement processes or any interest in the identity of bidders.

“My job as the minister is to hold the board accountable and account to parliament. I’ve got no business with tenders. If you’ve got a problem with a tender as a person who has tenders, go to court, do anything in your power to get your tender to be addressed properly.”