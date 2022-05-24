Army will be ‘hard pressed’ to respond to crisis due to lack of resources, says Thandi Modise

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has warned her department has such a lack of resources that if a critical event arose, the military would be hard pressed to respond.

She made the remarks on Tuesday while tabling in parliament her more than R49bn budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

Modise made reference to the July 2021 unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal when an estimated 15,000 members of the military were successfully deployed to quell the riots.

She also made reference to several civil interventions the military assists with to ensure the delivery of basic services to citizens, including the North West, which is being assisted with health services.

However, deployments come at a great cost to the equipment and funding of the military and often there is little or no reimbursement delivered, she said.

“This puts the SA National Defence Force under great pressure. I must inform this house the military will be hard pressed to respond to critical events in other provinces should the need arise. I state this with a very heavy heart. We are willing but we lack resources.