Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Union Buildings
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday expected to host his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the presidency said.
“President Ramaphosa and Chancellor Scholz will exchange views on a number of issues of bilateral and international concern, including ways to enhance co-operation in areas such as energy and climate change, trade and investment, and responses to Covid-19 and vaccine demand,” said presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale.
The visit is important because of the strategic relationship shared by the two countries.
“Germany is SA’s second-largest trading partner and in tourism the third-largest single source of overseas arrivals,” said Seale, adding that Germany is also a major source of investment and a development partner for the country.
The two heads of states will reflect on developments on the African continent and internationally, including the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the international economy and on food and energy security.
Seale said: “Germany holds the G7 presidency for 2022 and in this context the leaders will exchange views on Germany’s G7 priorities and how these could benefit emerging economies and the African continent in particular.”
Trade and investment will also feature prominently on the bilateral relations agenda.
“SA’s total trade with Germany is R266bn and its exports, a big percentage of which consist of value-added products, account for R155bn a year. About 600 German companies are represented in SA and are a source of investment, employment and skills development.”
After the discussions, Ramaphosa and Scholz will head to Sasol Place in Sandton for the launch of a South African-German consortium that will advance technology research for the production of sustainable aviation fuels.
