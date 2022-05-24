Vote on suspended office bearers will settle Vavi vs Jim tussle in tense Saftu congress

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) congress convening at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg will on Tuesday morning vote on whether four suspended national office bearers must be reinstated.

The decision to subject the thorny matter to a vote came after an all-day stalemate on Monday with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and SA Policing Union (Sapu) in one corner calling for their reinstatement, while the Food and Allied Workers’ Union (Fawu) and Democratic Transport Logistics and Allied Workers’ Union (Detawu) were putting their foot down.

The four national office bearers were suspended by the Saftu national executive committee (NEC) meeting after their attempts to suspend the federation’s general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

Numsa has always been of the view that the suspension of the four — who include Saftu president Mac Chavalala, who comes from Numsa ranks — was irregular and unlawful.

According to Numsa, the four did not suspend Vavi and simply did their job by asking him to explain allegations levelled against him.