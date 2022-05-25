×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ActionSA wants better security for health workers after doctor hurt by patient at clinic

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
25 May 2022 - 18:32
A doctor was attacked at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Health Centre in Soweto on Thursday.
A doctor was attacked at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Health Centre in Soweto on Thursday.
Image: Lightbox

ActionSA has called for better security for healthcare workers after a doctor was injured by a patient at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Health Centre in Soweto last week.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana on Wednesday confirmed the incident happened last week Thursday.  She said a male patient arrived in the facility for medical attention but was not wearing a mask.

“The doctor requested the patient to sit down and wear a mask so that vital signs could be taken. 

“A few minutes later the patient approached the doctor aggressively, demanding to be seen immediately. The next thing, the doctor was manhandled and as a result was injured on his middle finger,” Kekana said.

This incident has prompted ActionSA to write to Gauteng health's Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi to raise the issue of lack of safety at the facility.

ActionSA Gauteng chair Bongani Baloyi said the facility is said to have very little security, with no service provider contracted to render such services.

“This is unacceptable as it exposes staff, patients and lifesaving equipment to avoidable risk of harm, theft and/or vandalism and these all occasion grave emotional and financial costs,” Baloyi said.

Baloyi said in his letter that the department is obliged to ensure that the staff work in an environment that is safe.

“I have asked the MEC to take the public into her confidence regarding: the extent to which she is aware of these issues; what plan(s), if any, exist to resolve the issues I have raised; what counselling support, if any, the department is providing to the affected doctor and the rest of the staff; if a security service provider has been appointed, or is in the process of being appointed” Baloyi said

Baloyi said he has given Mokgethi until next Wednesday to deliver a comprehensive response to his letter. He will “consider her response  and take appropriate action”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Spare hospitals from electricity and water cuts, pleads health department

The Gauteng health department, which is facing increasing demand for treatment at state hospitals, has pleaded for its facilities to be exempted from ...
News
8 hours ago

Public sector doctors 'live and work in constant fear': medical association

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has voiced concern over the attack on a doctor at a Mpumalanga public hospital and called for stringent security ...
News
3 months ago

My son saw me in hero nurse, says mother of hospital shooting accused

The last time Jaun-Paul Carl Malgas saw his mother, a retired nurse, he hugged her. Three days later, after allegedly shooting dead three people at a ...
News
1 week ago

Cop accused of killing Thembisa nurse still unfit to attend court, says Ipid

The case of a police officer alleged to have murdered assistant nurse Lebohang Monene at Tembisa Hospital in February has been postponed to July 11.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  2. Vavi’s report paints picture of a Saftu on brink of collapse Politics
  3. ANC moots national heroes’ acre Politics
  4. Shake-up could see strategic SOEs fall under one holding company Politics
  5. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA