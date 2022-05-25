ANC Joburg conference postponed yet again

On Wednesday, regional task team co-ordinator Dada Morero said a decision was taken to postpone the conference to next weekend.

This was to allow branches facing disputes to rerun their branch biennial general meetings.

“The RTT noted that there are [a] few branches that are required to reconvene their BBGMs due to appeals on their disputes and therefore the regional task team has resolved to postpone the conference to June 3 to 5 to give branches an opportunity to re-run.

“To this end, the RTT is calling on the people of Johannesburg to come out in numbers to vote for the ANC in the forthcoming ward 53 by-election on June 1.”

Moerane and Morero were expected to go head-to-head at the conference on different leadership slates. The former friends allegedly had a fall-out six months ago over the mayorship of Johannesburg after the local government elections.