Mbalula responds to claims he clashed with Pravin Gordhan

This is not the first time Mbalula has dismissed allegations about his relationship with Ramaphosa.

Earlier this week he rejected claims that he was kicked out of a cabinet meeting due to a lack of preparation.

A Sunday Independent report claimed he was told to leave an economic sectors, investment, employment and infrastructure development meeting by Ramaphosa.

Speaking at a Sanral media briefing, Mbalula said cabinet is not run “like a spaza shop”.

“Such nonsense cannot happen in cabinet — not even in a spaza shop ... cabinet does not operate that way.”

Mbalula said he would not address the matter publicly.

“You are free to lie with your source because you know we are constrained by the law, because we can’t talk about cabinet issues in public, we’re constrained,” he said.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele also dismissed the allegations, saying they were unfounded and intended to mislead the public.

“Cabinet discussions are confidential. This has been a long-standing convention and these allegations are unfounded. Cabinet decisions are in a transparent manner shared with the public by the minister in the presidency. The allegations made by the Sunday Independent are unjustified and malicious,” said Gungubele.

