PODCAST | Zweli Mkhize’s dangerous tribalistic approach to winning ANC presidency

26 May 2022 - 18:36 By Mike Siluma
Traditional leaders cover Dr Zweli Mkhize with a leopard skin at his home in Willowfontein.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Embattled former health minister Zweli Mkhize used his son’s wedding at the weekend as a mini rally to launch his bid to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national conference in December.

A group of Zulu regiments, along with controversial former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, took turns to endorse his campaign at his homestead in Willowfontein, Pietermaritzburg.

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at the question of ethnicity or tribalism in SA politics, particularly in the ruling ANC. Of course, we’ll also discuss the danger it poses to nation building.

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN Dr Fikile Vilakazi, as well as Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba to unpack this important issue. 

For more episodes, click here.

