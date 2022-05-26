Ramaphosa hopes monkeypox stays away from SA

While SA is willing and ready to help countries that have been hit by the monkeypox outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he prays it does not come to SA.

“I am not a medical soothsayer. I would hope that monkeypox does not come our way and we pray and hope for that. We will obviously want to be ready if it were ever to descend on SA so that we can continue, once again, to defend ourselves and make sure our health is safeguarded,” said Ramaphosa.

He made the remarks while speaking during a media briefing after meeting The Elders, a group of independent global leaders founded by former president Nelson Mandela in 2007, at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Pretoria.

When asked about the risk of the outbreak — which is being investigated in Europe and North America — coming to SA, Ramaphosa said: “We pray that it does not come our way and we wish those countries well that are having to deal with monkeypox. We wish them strength and if we are called upon to give assistance, we will be ready and willing.”

During the briefing Ramaphosa was asked about statements he made to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday that he was concerned that vaccines manufactured locally were not being bought and nudged him to help ensure that Africa obtained a greater market share for its vaccines in developed countries.