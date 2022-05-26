×

WATCH LIVE | Scrap crippling fuel taxes now, says DA

26 May 2022 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE

With the price of petrol expected to skyrocket to R25 a litre in June, driving up the already sky-high cost of food and transport, the DA is pushing the government to slash fuel prices, including exorbitant taxes and levies.

Taxes and levies add 33% to the fuel price, which the DA argues is unaffordable for businesses, employees and job seekers.

The two biggest levies are the general fuel levy and the bankrupt and mismanaged Road Accident Fund levy.

The DA says the fuel price hike will be devastating for millions of citizens, making it hard to put food on the table.

