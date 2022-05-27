Here’s why Shilowa believes Numsa should be worried about Saftu congress outcomes

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has weighed in on the recent SA Federation of Trade Unions’ (Saftu) national congress, saying the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) should be particularly worried.

Zwelinzima Vavi was re-elected general secretary, defeating KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Moses Mautsoe with 389 votes to 300. Mautsoe was nominated by Saftu’s biggest affiliate Numsa to go head-to-head against Vavi for the powerful position.

Vavi-aligned Numsa member Ruth Ntlokotse’s election as president, beating Numsa colleague Mac Chavalala, has Shilowa ringing alarm bells.

Speaking on 702, Shilowa said Numsa should be worried about two candidates competing for president as it is an indication of factions in the organisation.

“If I was in Numsa, I would be very worried that they put two candidates for positions of president. It must mean that there must have been two factions, whether declared or not, one the eventual winner,” said Shilowa.